FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund could provide about $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine almost immediately if its executive board approves a new "food shock window" that was discussed informally earlier this week, an IMF spokesperson said.

IMF officials were meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts in Sarajevo this week and would launch an in-person mission to start technical discussions, likely in Vienna, on a potential full-fledged program in the "near future," IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

