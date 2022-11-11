WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Five countries - Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Brazil and Chile - nominated candidates for president of the Inter-American Development Bank ahead of a Nov. 20 board election, the bank said on Saturday.
Argentina had announced on Friday that it would nominate international economic relations Secretary Cecilia Todesca Bocco. Also previously nominated were Mexico's central bank Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel and Chile's former Finance Minister Nicolas Eyzaguirre.
Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro nominated former central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn, who heads the International Monetary Fund's Western Hemisphere department. Trinidad and Tobago nominated Gerard Johnson, a former IDB official now serving as senior consultant to the Jamaican finance ministry.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by William Mallard)