(Reuters) - Hurricane Ian made landfall over western Cuba on Tuesday and was headed for the west coast of Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The Category 3 hurricane was about 5 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Ian is expected to strengthen on Tuesday after emerging over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, reaching Category 4 strength before it approaches the Florida west coast, the NHC said.

A life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, flash floods and possible mudslides are expected in portions of western Cuba on Tuesday, the NHC added.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments