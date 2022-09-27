(Reuters) - Hurricane Ian made landfall over western Cuba on Tuesday and was headed for the west coast of Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The Category 3 hurricane was about 5 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the Miami-based forecaster said.
Ian is expected to strengthen on Tuesday after emerging over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, reaching Category 4 strength before it approaches the Florida west coast, the NHC said.
A life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, flash floods and possible mudslides are expected in portions of western Cuba on Tuesday, the NHC added.
