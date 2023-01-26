WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said Thursday Republicans will not support granting a waiver to allow President Biden's pick to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to serve.

Republicans have said Biden's nominee Phil Washington needs a waiver because he does not qualify as a civilian under the law. Washington, the Denver International Airport chief executive, was nominated in July but the Senate Commerce Committee has yet to hold a hearing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)