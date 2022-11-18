Jun 11, 2022; Elmont, NY, USA; We the People (1) with jockey Flavien Prat up, Skippylongstocking (2) with jockey Manuel Franco up, Mo Donegal (6) with jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. up, and Creative Minster (5) with jockey Brian Hernandez up, run the start of the Belmont Stakes, the eleventh race at Belmont Park Racetrack. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo