(Reuters) - Hollywood actors will go on strike beginning midnight after talks with studios broke down, said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union, on Thursday.
(Reporting By Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles)
(Reuters) - Hollywood actors will go on strike beginning midnight after talks with studios broke down, said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union, on Thursday.
(Reporting By Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles)
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only