FILE PHOTO: Actor Robbie Coltrane talks during a media preview of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Diagon Alley at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida June 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Manning

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish-born actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 72, Britain's PA Media reported on Friday, citing his agent.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton)

