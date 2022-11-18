FILE PHOTO: Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks to reporters after a Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmaker Hakeem Jeffries launched a bid on Friday to become Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, a day after the chamber's speaker, Nancy Pelosi, announced that she was stepping down from her party leadership role.

Jeffries announced his bid in a letter released by his office, saying: "I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment."

Jeffires, 52, would be the first Black House Democratic leader, representing both the party's diverse voter base and bringing a new generation of leadership.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Mark Porter)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments