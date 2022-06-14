FILE PHOTO: People participate in the 'March for Our Lives' rally against gun violence

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a placard while taking part in the 'March for Our Lives', one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

 JOSHUA ROBERTS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiators on a Senate gun control bill could finish writing the text of the legislation soon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, as he added that he would then move quickly to seek passage by the full chamber.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and Republican Senator John Cornyn "are working with the urgency the situation demands and they are hopeful the legislative texts can be finalized in the coming days," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan)

