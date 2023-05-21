ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece's conservative New Democracy party was on course for a crushing victory in a national election on Sunday, official results showed.

New Democracy had a lead of 40.8% of the vote based on 80% of the votes counted versus 20.1% for the leftist Syriza party.

Following are the official results released by the Interior Ministry.

PARTIES VOTES%

ND 40.8

SYRIZA 20.1

PASOK 11.7

KKE 7.1

EL 4.5

Other parties 15.8

Source: Interior Ministry data, with 80.4% of votes counted

ND: Conservative New Democracy party, leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Syriza: Leftist coalition party, leader Alexis Tsipras

PASOK: Socialist party, leader Nikos Androulakis

KKE: Communist party, leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas

EL: Right-wing Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution), leader Kyriakos Velopoulos

