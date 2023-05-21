ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece's conservative New Democracy party was on course for a crushing victory in a national election on Sunday, official results showed.
New Democracy had a lead of 40.8% of the vote based on 80% of the votes counted versus 20.1% for the leftist Syriza party.
Following are the official results released by the Interior Ministry.
PARTIES VOTES%
ND 40.8
SYRIZA 20.1
PASOK 11.7
KKE 7.1
EL 4.5
Other parties 15.8
Source: Interior Ministry data, with 80.4% of votes counted
ND: Conservative New Democracy party, leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Syriza: Leftist coalition party, leader Alexis Tsipras
PASOK: Socialist party, leader Nikos Androulakis
KKE: Communist party, leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas
EL: Right-wing Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution), leader Kyriakos Velopoulos
(Reporting By Athens Bureau)
