ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece's ruling conservative New Democracy party held a decisive lead in a national election on Sunday, early official results showed.

New Democracy had a lead of 41.1% of the vote based on nearly 31% of the votes counted versus 20.1% for the Syriza party.

Following are the official results released by the Interior Ministry.

PARTIES VOTES%

ND 41.1

SYRIZA 20.1

PASOK 12.7

KKE 6.7

EL 4.5

Niki 2.9

Plefsi 2.6

Eleftherias

Mera25 2.3

Source: Interior Ministry data, with 30.7% of votes counted

ND: Conservative New Democracy party, leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Syriza: Leftist coalition party leader Alexis Tsipras

PASOK: Socialist party, leader Nikos Androulakis

KKE: Communist party, leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas

EL: Right-wing Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution), leader Kyriakos Velopoulos

Niki: Nationalists, leader Dimitrios Natsios

Plefsi Eleftherias: leftist party, leader Zoe Constantopoulou

Mera25: Leftist party, leader Yanis Varoufakis

(Reporting By Athens Bureau)