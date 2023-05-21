ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek conservatives were leading over the leftist Syriza in elections on Sunday, a joint exit poll by six polling agencies showed.

The exit poll gave the conservative New Democracy party between 36-40% of the vote versus 25-29% for the leftist Syriza party, which governed the country in 2015-2019, at the peak of Greece's financial crisis.

The projections suggested that New Democracy was not likely to win outright.

EXIT POLL

PARTIES * VOTES %

ND

36-40

Syriza

25-29

PASOK

9.5-12.5

KKE

6-8

EL

3.5-5.5

Mera25

2.5-4.5

Plefsi

Eleftherias 2.2-4.2

Exit poll conducted by: ALCO, Marc, Metron Analysis, MRB Hellas, Pulse and GPO

* ND: Conservative party, leader PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Syriza: Leftist party, leader Alexis Tsipras

PASOK: Socialist party, leader Nikos Androulakis

KKE: Communist party, leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas

Mera25: Leftist party, leader Yanis Varoufakis

EL: Right-wing Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution), leader Kyriakos Velopoulos

Plefsi Eleftherias, leftist party, leader Zoe Constantopoulou

(Reporting by Athens newsroom)