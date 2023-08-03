By Anna Tong

(Reuters) - Cruise, General Motors' robotaxi unit, said on Thursday it had signed the driverless car industry's first labor union agreements, a significant milestone as unions and robotaxi firms have historically been at odds.

The company is partnering with two local San Francisco union chapters that represent electrical workers and janitors, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 6 and Service Employees International Union Local 87. Reuters could not definitively determine if these are the driverless car industry’s first union agreements.

The agreement will employ “dozens” of workers who will construct and staff Cruise’s car-charging facilities, the company said.

"Cruise is creating new job opportunities for our members and providing valuable on-site experience for our apprentices,” said John Doherty, IBEW Local 6's business manager.

In the past, unions have eyed technology warily as increased automation has allowed companies to reduce worker counts. In the auto sector, the United Auto Workers union has voiced concern about potential job losses resulting from the shift to electric vehicles and it has made job security a top priority in the ongoing labor negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers, including GM.

Cruise, which offers limited service in San Francisco with a fleet of Chevrolet Bolts fitted with driverless technology, has accumulated over 3 million driverless miles, the company said. Its rival, Alphabet Inc's <GOOGL.O> self-driving technology unit Waymo, also offers limited service in San Francisco.

Both Cruise and Waymo are trying to expand their services to paying customers throughout San Francisco, but are facing backlash from city officials, who cite a rising number of robotaxi incidents. California’s Public Utilities Commission, which has jurisdiction over robotaxi regulation, has called into question the city’s data analysis and scheduled a vote for Aug. 10 to approve its own draft proposal to allow the robotaxis to continue widespread testing on city streets.

Last month, U.S. regulators said they will soon decide on a February 2022 petition filed by Cruise seeking permission to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving vehicles annually without human controls such as a steering wheel, a top auto safety official said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Anna Tong in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)