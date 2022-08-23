FILE PHOTO -Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Canada

FILE PHOTO -Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the Canada-Germany Business forum, in Toronto, Canada, August 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

 CARLOS OSORIO

TORONTO (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Germany planned to deliver further arms to Ukraine, worth more than 500 million euros ($498.55 million), a source told Reuters.

A participant at an online conference on Ukraine, which took place in Toronto, said that Germany planned to supply three additional Iris-T air defence systems, a dozen armoured recovery vehicles, 20 rocket launchers, precision ammunition and anti-drone systems.

The arms would be delivered in 2023, some possibly sooner, said the source, adding that Germany's parliamentary budget committee must still approve the supplies which Scholz described as a contribution to the modernization of Ukraine's armed forces.

($1 = 1.0029 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke via Berlin Newsroom, editing by Rachel More)

