By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) - Portions of a Georgia special grand jury's final report on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election should be publicly released, but any recommendations for or against indictments will remain sealed for now, a state judge ruled on Monday.

The panel's findings, which have remained sealed since the existence of the report was disclosed in January, could potentially serve as the basis for criminal charges against Trump or his associates who attempted to reverse Democratic President Joe Biden's statewide victory.

In an order on Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said three parts of the report would be released on Thursday: the introduction, the conclusion and a section in which the grand jury "discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath."

But he declined for now to release the full report, including any recommendations as to whether individuals should be charged. This was out of concern about the due process rights of potential defendants, who were not afforded a chance to answer any allegations during the grand jury process.

"This is particularly true if the grand jury's final report includes recommendations involving individuals who never appeared before the grand jury and so had no opportunity, limited or not, to be heard," he wrote.

The decision on whether to file criminal charges ultimately lies with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. At a court hearing on Jan. 25, Willis told McBurney that charging decisions were "imminent" and urged him to keep the grand jury report under wraps for now to ensure future defendants cannot cry foul.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused Willis of acting for political gain. The former president was not subpoenaed and did not appear before the special grand jury.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Chizu Nomiyama)