BERLIN (Reuters) - The G20 will struggle this year to reach an agreement on a final communique at its leaders' summit in Bali and is still wrangling over lots of points, a German government official said on Wednesday.

Work in the G20 has proven tricky this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - as underscored by the unprecedented lack of statements at ministerial meetings - but it remains a relevant forum, the official said.

Berlin wants to avoid the building of factions at the summit and will measure the event's success by bilateral talks as much as by a possible communique, the official said.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

