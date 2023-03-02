NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Most members from the Group of 20 nations (G20) strongly condemned the war in Ukraine on Thursday, with only Russia and China disagreeing, current president India said after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in New Delhi.

India's "chair's summary & outcome document" after the meeting largely stuck to the language used in a similar statement it released following a meeting of G20 financial leaders last week. In that gathering too, Russia and China disagreed with statements condemning the war.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Gareth Jones and Krishna N. Das)