Scenes near Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in New York

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, where markets roiled after Russia continues to attack Ukraine, in New York, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

 CAITLIN OCHS

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as a weak forecast from Snap Inc hit shares of social media companies, a day after Wall Street enjoyed a relief rally.

The Snapchat owner's shares plummeted 29.3% in premarket trading after the company slashed its second-quarter earnings forecast and said the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month.

Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Twitter Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Pinterest Inc, which earn a chunk of their revenue from advertising, fell between 3.7% and 12.4%.

"Snap's warning has triggered fears that advertising spend has peaked for now," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

"When the (economic) outlook is gloomier, advertising spend is pared back. This will put investors in a bad mood and create more storm clouds just at the point when many were hoping the market slump was close to bottoming out."

Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply higher on Monday in a broad-based rally led by beaten down banks and Big Tech shares.

The rebound came on the heels of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq's longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust in 2001, on concerns about the impact of persistently high inflation on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.

At 06:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 227 points, or 0.71%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 43.25 points, or 1.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 201.75 points, or 1.68%.

Airbnb Inc slipped 2.3% after the vacation rental firm said it would shut down its domestic business in China from July 30, joining a long list of Western internet platforms that have opted out of the China market.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 29.39 points.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments