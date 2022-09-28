Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures sharply pared losses on Wednesday and the Dow as well as S&P 500 e-minis briefly turned positive after the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield pulled back from a 12-year high.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.896%, helping ease the selling pressure on rate-sensitive growth stocks.

Futures also took relief from a Bank of England decision to buy as many long-dated government bonds as needed between now and Oct. 14 to stabilize financial markets.

At 6:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 55 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 13.75 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 87.25 points, or 0.77%.

The Dow e-minis were briefly up 66 points, or 0.23% and S&P 500 e-minis added 3 points, or 0.08%, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 27.75 points, or 0.24%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments