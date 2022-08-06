Turkish President Erdogan meets with his Russian counterpart Putin in Sochi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia August 5, 2022. Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

 PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE

(Reuters) - Western governments are increasingly alarmed about deepening economic ties between Turkey and Russia, warning of the mounting risk that Turkey could be hit by punitive retaliation if it helps Russia avoid sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries.

Six Western officials told FT that they were concerned about the agreement.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry)

