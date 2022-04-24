Second round of France's 2022 presidential election

People queue to vote in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election at a polling station in Lyon, France, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

 STEPHANE MAHE

PARIS (Reuters) - Voter turnout in the second round of the French presidential election on Sunday was 26.41% by midday (1000 GMT), interior ministry data showed.

The turnout figure was lower than at the same time in 2017, when it stood at 28.23%, but higher than the first round of 2022 two weeks ago, when it came in at 25.48% by noon. Analysts say a low turnout adds to uncertainty surrounding the final result.

Voting started at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m., when first projections of results are expected.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi; Writing by Geert De Clercq)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments