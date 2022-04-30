FILE PHOTO - An official stacks ballots for Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate, next to the ballots for French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election, during counting of the votes from the second round of the 2022 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, France, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron