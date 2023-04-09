FILE PHOTO: The French Alpine resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the French Alpine resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie, France, February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

 Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Four people have died and a number of others have been injured in an avalanche in the French Alps, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, he wrote on Twitter.

Those caught up in the avalanche were hiking in the mountains, according to local media.

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that rescue services were continuing to search for further casualties and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.