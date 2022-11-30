Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) convenes alongside the United Nations General Assembly for the first time since 2016 in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton attends the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) meeting in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 19, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

 DAVID DEE DELGADO

(Reuters) -Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said in a tweet on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and experiencing mild symptoms.

"I'm grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild," he said.

Few weeks ago, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf had also tested positive with COVID symptoms.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

