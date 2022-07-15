FILE PHOTO: A protester holds a sign up behind Peter Navarro, adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, after Navarro's arraignment on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with the House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque