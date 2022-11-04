Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is helped after he was shot in the shin in Wazirabad

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is helped after he was shot in the shin in Wazirabad, Pakistan November 3, 2022 in this still image obtained from video. Urdu Media via REUTERS

 Urdu Media

(Reuters) - Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad the day before, opening fire at a protest march he was leading to the capital Islamabad.

They killed one person and injured 11 others in Thursday's attack, said Khan, speaking in a live address from a hospital in Lahore where he has been receiving medical treatment.

Khan also said three people had devised the plan to assassinate him. He gave no names and provided no evidence for his allegations.

(Reporting by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam; Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments