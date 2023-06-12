FILE PHOTO: Italian President Mattarella meets leaders of the conservative bloc that won the 2022 general election, in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy's largest media company before transforming the political landscape, has died on Monday, according to sources.

Berlusconi, who was 86, had been suffering from leukaemia "for some time" and had recently developed a lung infection.

Berlusconi's Forza Italia party is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition, and although he himself did not have a role in government, his death is likely to destabilise Italian politics in the coming months.

