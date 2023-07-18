(Reuters) -Ford's Kansas City assembly plant in Claycomo, Missouri, was evacuated on Tuesday evening after a report of a possible active shooter on the premises, the county sheriff's office and the plant's union said.

However, authorities were not able to locate anyone during an initial search of the area where the shooter was suspected to be, the Clay County Sheriff's office said in an update late on Tuesday.

Ford has ceased all production at the plant, including for Tuesday's night shift, the office said.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

A man called Ford's safety and risk management team at about 5:20 p.m. and said he was armed with explosives, a rifle, and a pistol, and that he had barricaded himself in a second-floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant, according to officials.

There were no reports of any deaths, injuries or damage. The sheriff's office said it could have been a "swatting call" hoax aimed at triggering an emergency response and a team was working to clear the factory.

The Kansas City assembly plant employs about 7,250 workers, according to Ford's website.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union confirmed the alert and the evacuation and said it was monitoring the situation.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)