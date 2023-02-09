MOSCOW (Reuters) - Five people including a two-year-old child were killed on Thursday in a gas explosion in a housing block in the city of Novosibirsk in Siberia, Russian media reported.

Video published by Russia's emergencies ministry showed a section of a multi-story residential building largely destroyed, with the building's facade missing.

Regional authorities said that 11 people had been hurt in the explosion.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which is responsible for major crimes, said it had opened an investigation.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)