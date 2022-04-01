FILE PHOTO: Washington Governor Jay Inslee asks people to place a photo of a first responder on their car's dashboard and ask themselves each time they go out, is it worth risking that person's life to leave their home, during a press conference at the CenturyLink Field Event Center, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond