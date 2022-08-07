Croatia Wildfires

A firefighter watches a wildfire burn in Zaton, Croatia, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Fueled by strong winds, fires raged at Croatia's Adriatic Sea, with the most dramatic situation reported near the town of Sibenik, where water-dropping planes and dozens of firefighters struggled to contain the flames that briefly engulfed some cars and the church tower in the Zaton area on the outskirts of the town before firefighters managed to put it out.

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Croatian water-bomber planes joined dozens of firefighters on Sunday to help contain a wildfire that killed one man on the Adriatic island of Hvar, Croatian media reported.

The fire, which broke out early in the afternoon, threatened residential areas close to the town of Stari Grad. The man died when he tried to keep the flames away from his property, state news agency Hina reported.

Fire brigade chief Ivan Kovacevic said the fire no longer threatened houses but continued to burn in a pine forest. "The situation at the site is currently good," he told Hina.

Over the past month, a series of wildfires have raged along the Croatia's Adriatic coast as a heatwave intensifies there and across much of Europe.

