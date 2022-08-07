A firefighter watches a wildfire burn in Zaton, Croatia, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Fueled by strong winds, fires raged at Croatia's Adriatic Sea, with the most dramatic situation reported near the town of Sibenik, where water-dropping planes and dozens of firefighters struggled to contain the flames that briefly engulfed some cars and the church tower in the Zaton area on the outskirts of the town before firefighters managed to put it out.