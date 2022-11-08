(Reuters) - Chevron said fire crews were responding to an isolated fire inside its 269,000-barrel-per-day El Segundo refinery in California on Tuesday, with no injuries due to the incident.
The time of dispatch was 6:13 pm, with a response at the two-alarm level from El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and La County Fire, El Segundo fire chief Deena Lee said, adding it was unclear whether the material involved is jet fuel or diesel.
Local media reports said the fire had occurred in a particular section in the refinery.
The incident comes at a time when California gasoline prices are approaching $1 a gallon on top of December NYMEX RBOB futures amid planned work at Marathon's 363,000-bpd Los Angeles Refinery and a power blip at Valero's 145,000-bpd San Francisco plant.
Californian fuel markets are known for rapidly moving price increases, as they rely on production from West Coast refineries and imports from Asia.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)