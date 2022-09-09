Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

 SARAH SILBIGER

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller said on Friday he supports a "significant increase" in the Fed's target policy rate when U.S. central bankers meet on Sept. 20-21.

"Based on what I know today, I support a significant increase at our next meeting...to get the policy rate to a setting that is clearly restricting demand," Waller said in comments prepared for delivery to the Institute for Advanced Studies in Austria.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments