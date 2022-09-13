FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen delivering a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next week after a government report showed that consumer prices did not ease as expected in August, meaning more work ahead for the central bank as it fights decades-high inflation.

Futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate fell after the Labor Department said the consumer price index climbed 0.1% last month from July, and gained 8.3% from a year earlier. Economists had expected a small monthly decline. The price rise in interest-rate futures contracts reflects near-certainty that the Fed will at least deliver a 75-basis point rate hike next week, with a small chance of an even bigger increase.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments