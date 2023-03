WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp deposited $40 billion back into the U.S. Treasury General Account on Tuesday, reversing a $40 billion withdrawal on Friday as the regulator took control of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, Treasury financial data released on Wednesday showed.

A Treasury spokesperson referred questions about the matter to the FDIC, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

