(Reuters) - Relatives of people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes asked a U.S. appeals court to reverse a decision by a judge in Texas rejecting a bid to reopen or reject the planemaker's January 2021 deferred prosecution agreement.

Boeing won immunity from criminal prosecution as part of the $2.5 billion Justice Department agreement over a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the plane's flawed design.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled he did not have legal authority to grant the relatives' requests despite what he called "Boeing’s egregious criminal conduct."

