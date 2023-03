LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television. The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

"Navalny"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Women Talking," screenplay by Sarah Polley

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Naatu Naatu," from "RRR," music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyrics by Chandrabose

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

SOUND

"Top Gun: Maverick"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

COSTUME DESIGN

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ruth Carter

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"The Whale"

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

"The Elephant Whisperers"

SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION

"An Irish Goodbye"

SHORT FILM, ANIMATED

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

