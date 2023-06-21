LONDON (Reuters) - Britain, the United States and the European Union pledged billions of dollars of extra help to rebuild Ukraine on Wednesday.

Below are the details of some of the commitments made in connection with the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

EUROPEAN UNION

The EU said on Tuesday it would provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros ($54.6 billion) in aid for 2024-27, of which 17 billion euros would come in free grants and the rest in the form of low-interest loans, it said.

UNITED STATES

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged $1.3 billion of additional aid.

He said $520 million was for overhauling Ukraine's energy grid, $657 million was for modernising its border crossings, ports, rail lines and other critical infrastructure, $100 million was to help digitise Ukraine's customs and other systems, while another $35 million would help businesses in the country with financing and insurance costs.

BRITAIN

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined a package of support including loan guarantees worth $3 billion over three years. The country will also commit up to 250 million pounds ($318 million) of new capital for the British International Investment mechanism in Ukraine.

There will also be an extra 240 million pounds of aid for Ukraine this year for humanitarian support, disaster relief kits, mine-clearance and energy projects.

FRANCE

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said France would provide an additional 40 million euros ($44 million) to fund emergency reconstruction of critical infrastructure and health equipment.

GERMANY

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock committed an extra 381 million euros for humanitarian assistance this year.

"For everything from generators to food, and tents for those who have fled or lost their homes recently," she said.

($1 = 0.7870 pounds)

($1 = 0.9155 euros)

(Reporting by UK Bureau; Editing by Gareth Jones)