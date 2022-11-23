Mourners attend a vigil to mark the anniversary of the El Paso shooting

FILE PHOTO: A memorial for the victims of the Walmart shooting is set up at Ponder Park during a vigil to mark the one year anniversary of the shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, U.S., August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

 PAUL RATJE

(Reuters) - Tuesday's massacre at a Virginia Walmart was the latest in a series of gun violence episodes at the retail giant's stores in recent years. Here is a partial list:

Nov. 22, 2022: A Walmart employee killed six people and wounded several others before fatally shooting himself at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, authorities said. U.S. President Joe Biden called it another horrific and senseless act of violence, adding: "We must take greater action."

Aug. 3, 2019: A far-right gunman killed 23 people in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in what federal authorities said was a hate crime. Patrick Wood Crusius, then 21, posted a manifesto with anti-immigrant and white nationalist themes before targeting Latinos in the attack, authorities said.

July 30, 2019: Days before the El Paso massacre, a suspended Walmart employee killed two co-workers and wounded a police officer at a store in Southaven, Mississippi.

Nov. 1, 2017: A gunman walked into a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, with a handgun and killed three people standing in a checkout line. A motive was never established.

Aug. 5, 2014: Two police officers fatally shot an unarmed Black man, John Crawford III, who was holding a BB gun he had picked up off the shelf. A grand jury declined to indict the officers.

June 8, 2014: Married couple Jerad and Amanda Miller murdered two police officers at a Las Vegas pizzeria before heading to a nearby Walmart, where they killed an armed customer who tried to intervene. The Millers died after a confrontation with police; authorities said they expressed anti-government views.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Howard Goller)

