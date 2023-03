(Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Wednesday it will subject 27 drugs to inflation penalties, a move that will require the pharmaceutical companies to pay Medicare rebates if they raise prices at a faster pace than the rise in inflation rate.

Under the new provisions, the government will start invoicing the companies for the rebates in 2025, but Medicare members will see a reduction in out-of-pocket costs starting April.

Here is a list of the drugs and companies:

DRUG NAME USED FOR MANUFACTURER U.S. NET

SALES IN

2022

Humira Arthritis AbbVie Inc $18.62

billion

Yescarta Blood cancer Gilead Sciences $747

Inc million

Padcev Urothelial cancer Seagen Inc $451

million

Xiaflex Peyronie's disease Endo $438.7

International million

Plc

Tecartus Blood cancer Gilead Sciences $221

Inc million

Mircera Anemia Roche 408 million

Swiss

Francs

($442.66

million) in

global

sales

Fetroja Serious bladder or Shionogi & Co 7.3 billion

kidney infections Ltd yen in

in adults Apr-Dec

2022 ($54.6

million)

Fragmin Treat blood clots Pfizer Inc $4 million

Abelcet Invasive fungal Leadiant Data

infections Biosciences unavailable

Akynzeo Prevention of Helsinn Data

chemotherapy-induce Healthcare S.A unavailable

d nausea and

vomiting

Atgam Used after kidney Pfizer Inc Data

transplant to keep unavailable

the body from

rejecting the organ

Aveed Treat low Endo Data

testosterone in International unavailable

adult males Plc

Bicillin Antibiotic Pfizer Inc Data

C-R unavailable

Bicillin Antibiotic Pfizer Inc Data

L-A unavailable

Carnitor Carnitine Leadiant Data

deficiency Biosciences unavailable

Cytogam To prevent a Kamada Ltd Data

cytomegalovirus unavailable

disease infection

in transplant

patients

Elzonris Rare form of blood Menarini Group Data

cancer unavailable

Flebogamma Treatment for Grifols SA Data

DIF primary unavailable

immunodeficiency

and autoimmune

disease

Folotyn T-cell lymphoma Acrotech Data

Biopharma LLC unavailable

Leukine Blood cancer Partner Data

Therapeutics unavailable

Minocin To prevent Bausch Health Data

infections in Companies unavailable

hospitalized

patients

Nipent Blood cancer Pfizer Inc Data

unavailable

Rybrevant Lung cancer Johnson & Data

Johnson unavailable

Signifor For the rare Recordati Data

LAR diseases Acromegaly unavailable

and Cushing's

disease

Sylvant Multicentric EUSA Pharma (US) Data

Castleman's disease LLC unavailable

Winrho SDF Bleeding disorder Kamada Ltd's Data

unavailable

Xipere Eye disease macular Bausch and Data

edema associated Lomb's unavailable

with uveitis

($1 = 0.9217 Swiss francs)

(Compiled by Aditya Samal and Leroy leo; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)