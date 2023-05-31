(Reuters) - Minnesota became the latest U.S. state to legalize marijuana for recreational use on Tuesday after its governor, Tim Walz, signed a law allowing the state's residents over the age of 21 to legally possess cannabis for consumption.
Apart from the 23 states, adult-use cannabis is also legal in the District of Columbia, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Below is the list of U.S. states that have legalized recreational marijuana:
State Start of Projected revenue in 2023**
recreational
cannabis Sales
Virginia Effective 2024 $198 million
Maryland Effective July $477 million
2023
Missouri February 2023 $1.56 billion
Connecticut January 2023 $297 million
New York December 2022 $391 million
Rhode Island December 2022 $251 million
Vermont October 2022 $212 million
New Jersey April 2022 $1.09 billion
New Mexico April 2022 $650 million
Montana January 2022 $346 million
Arizona January 2021 $1.36 billion
Maine October 2020 $413 million
Illinois January 2020 $2 billion
Michigan December 2019 $2.70 billion
Massachusetts July 2018 $1.78 billion
California January 2018 $4.90 billion
Nevada July 2017 $867 million
Alaska October 2016 $98 million
Oregon October 2015 $941 million
Washington D.C. July 2014 $1.20 billion
Delaware April 2023 $39 million
Colorado January 2014 $1.60 billion
** TD Cowen estimates from April 19
