(Reuters) - Minnesota became the latest U.S. state to legalize marijuana for recreational use on Tuesday after its governor, Tim Walz, signed a law allowing the state's residents over the age of 21 to legally possess cannabis for consumption.

Apart from the 23 states, adult-use cannabis is also legal in the District of Columbia, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Below is the list of U.S. states that have legalized recreational marijuana:

State Start of Projected revenue in 2023**

recreational

cannabis Sales

Virginia Effective 2024 $198 million

Maryland Effective July $477 million

2023

Missouri February 2023 $1.56 billion

Connecticut January 2023 $297 million

New York December 2022 $391 million

Rhode Island December 2022 $251 million

Vermont October 2022 $212 million

New Jersey April 2022 $1.09 billion

New Mexico April 2022 $650 million

Montana January 2022 $346 million

Arizona January 2021 $1.36 billion

Maine October 2020 $413 million

Illinois January 2020 $2 billion

Michigan December 2019 $2.70 billion

Massachusetts July 2018 $1.78 billion

California January 2018 $4.90 billion

Nevada July 2017 $867 million

Alaska October 2016 $98 million

Oregon October 2015 $941 million

Washington D.C. July 2014 $1.20 billion

Delaware April 2023 $39 million

Colorado January 2014 $1.60 billion

** TD Cowen estimates from April 19

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)