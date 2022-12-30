(Reuters) - A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee on Friday released former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 through 2020. Below are highlights from his personal tax returns.
2015
Wages $14,141
Taxable interest $9,393,096
Dividends $1,729,897
Business income -$599,030
Rental real estate, -$7,882,011
partnerships, etc.
Taxable income $0
Net tax $641,931(Congressional tax
panel says this could drop
to $750, if a claim of
previous losses is approved)
2016
Wages $978
Taxable interest $8,994,141
Dividends $337,938
Business income $8,797,393
Rental real estate, -$15,939,523
partnerships, etc.
Taxable income $0
Net tax $750
2017
Wages $373,629
Taxable interest $6,758,494
Dividends $21,984
Business income $1,433,030
Rental real estate, -$16,746,815
partnerships, etc.
Taxable income $0
Net tax $750
2018
Wages $393,957
Taxable interest $9,435,377
Dividends $60,254
Business income -$430,408
Rental real estate, -$11,992,220
partnerships, etc.
Taxable income $22,951,389
Net tax $999,466
2019
Wages $393,928
Taxable interest $11,332,436
Dividends $71,921
Business income -$225,560
Rental real estate, -$16,472,951
partnerships, etc.
Taxable income $2,975,173
Net tax $133,445
2020
Wages $393,229
Taxable interest $10,626,179
Dividends $25,347
Business income -$29,686
Rental real estate, -$15,676,469
partnerships, etc.
Taxable income $0
Net tax $0
(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Daniel Wallis)