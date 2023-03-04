BEIJING (Reuters) - China's nearly 3,000-member National People's Congress (NPC), the country's legislature, kicked off its annual gathering in Beijing on Sunday, with delegates set to review government reports and choose its leaders for the next five years.

This year also marks the start of China's country's 14th legislature, whose delegates serve five-year terms. When the full parliament is not in session, laws can be passed by the NPC Standing Committee.

Following is a schedule in local time (eight hours ahead of GMT) for the session, which ends on March 13.

Date Time Schedule

Sunday, 9 a.m. First plenary meeting of the NPC (opening

March 5 ceremony)

(1) Hear the annual government work

report by Premier Li Keqiang

(2) Review the annual report by the

National Economic and Reform Commission,

and the draft plan for national economic

and social development in 2023

(3) Review the annual budget report by

the finance ministry on the execution of

the central and local budgets for 2022

and on the draft central and local

budgets for 2023

(4) Hear an explanation of the draft

amendments to the Legislation Law by Wang

Chen (13th NPC Standing Committee (NPCSC)

Vice Chairman)

(5) Vote on the draft decision on

establishing special committees

(6) Vote on the draft voting method for

directors, vice directors and members of

the special committees

(7) Vote on the draft candidate lists of

directors, vice directors and members of

the Constitution and Law Committee

(8) Vote on the draft candidate lists of

directors, vice directors and members of

the Economic Affairs Committee

3 p.m. NPC delegates deliberate on the

government work report

Monday, 9 a.m. Delegates deliberate the government work

March 6 report in small groups

3 p.m. Delegates review in small groups the

report on development plans and draft

2023 development plan, and the report on

the budgets and the draft 2023 budgets

Tuesday, 9 a.m. Delegates review the draft amendments to

March 7 the Legislation Law in small groups

3 p.m. Second plenary meeting of NPC

(1) Hear the NPCSC's work report from Li

Zhanshu (13th NPCSC Chairman)

(2) Hear the Supreme People's Court

(SPC)'s work report from Zhou Qiang (SPC

President)

(3) Hear the Supreme People's

Procuratorate (SPP)'s work report from

Zhang Jun (SPP Procurator-General)

(4) Hear an explanation of the

reorganisation plan of the State Council

by Xiao Jie (State Councillor &

Secretary-General of the State Council)

Wednesday, 9 a.m. Delegates deliberate on the NPCSC's work

March 8 report in small groups

3 p.m. Delegates in small groups deliberate on a

revisions to draft amendments to the

Legislation Law, the State Council

institutional reform plan, and draft

measures on elections and appointments of

the first plenary session of the 14th

NPC, and recommend ballot officials

Thursday, 9 a.m. Delegates deliberate on the SPC's and

March 9 SPP's work reports in small groups

3 p.m. NPC delegates deliberate on the draft

decision on the State Council

institutional reform plan and conduct

deliberations and consultations on

candidates for China's president, Central

Military Commission (CMC) chairperson,

14th NPCSC chairperson,

vice-chairpersons, and secretary-general,

and China's vice-president

Friday, 9 a.m. Third plenary meeting of the NPC

March 10

(1) Vote on the draft decision on the

State Council institutional reform plan

(2) Vote on the draft measures on

elections and appointments of the first

plenary session of the 14th NPC

(3) Vote on a draft list of ballot

officials

(4) Elect China's president

(5) Elect the CMC chairperson

(6) Elect the 14th NPCSC chairperson,

vice-chairpersons, and secretary-general

(7) Elect China's vice-president

3 p.m. NPC delegates deliberate on nominees for

the State Council premier, CMC

vice-chairpersons and members, and

conduct deliberations and consultations

on candidates for the State Supervision

Commission (SSC) chairperson, SPC

president, SPP procurator-general, and

rank-and-file NPCSC members

Saturday, 9 a.m. Fourth plenary meeting of NPC

March 11

(1) Appoint China's premier

(2) Appoint the CMC vice-chairpersons and

members

(3) Elect the SSC chairperson

(4) Elect the SPC president

(5) Elect the SPP procurator-general;

(6) Elect rank-and-file NPCSC members

3 p.m. NPC delegates deliberate on nominees for

State Council vice-premiers, state

councillors, ministers, commission

directors, governor of the People's Bank

of China (PBOC), auditor general,

secretary-general of the State Council;

and directors, deputy directors and

members of NPC special committees

including Ethnic Affairs Committee,

Supervisory and Judicial Affairs

Committee, Education, Science, Culture,

and Public Health Committee, Foreign

Affairs Committee, Overseas Chinese

Affairs Committee, Environmental

Protection and Resources Conservation

Committee, Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Committee, and Social Development Affairs

Sunday, 9 a.m. Fifth plenary meeting of NPC

March 12

(1) Appoint the State Council

vice-premiers, state councillors,

ministers, commission directors, PBOC

governor, auditor general, and

secretary-general of the State Council

(2) Vote on draft lists of directors,

deputy directors and members of NPC

special committees including Ethnic

Affairs Committee, Supervisory and

Judicial Affairs Committee, Education,

Science, Culture, and Public Health

Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee,

Overseas Chinese Affairs Committee,

Environmental Protection and Resources

Conservation Committee, Agriculture and

Rural Affairs, and Social Development

Affairs

3 p.m. Delegates deliberate in small groups on

six draft resolutions on the government

work report, annual development plans,

annual budgets, the NPCSC's work report,

SPC's work report, and SPP's work report,

respectively

Monday, 9 a.m. Sixth plenary meeting of the NPC (closing

March 13 ceremony)

(1) Vote on the draft resolution on the

government work report

(2) Vote on the draft resolution on the

draft amendment to the Legislation Law by

the NPC

(3) Vote on the draft resolution on the

implementation of the 2022 plan and on

the 2023 draft plan for national economic

and social development

(4) Vote on the draft resolution on the

execution of the central and local

budgets for 2022 and on the draft central

and local budgets for 2023

(5) Vote on the draft resolution on the

NPCSC's work report

(6) Vote on the draft resolution on the

SPC's work report

(7) Vote on the draft resolution on the

SPP's work report

(8) Speech by China's president

(9) Speech by the 14th NPCSC chairperson

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)