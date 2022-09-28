FILE PHOTO: Head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin, Chairman of the Committee of Russia's State Duma on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Aleksandr Khinshtein and Secretary of the United Russia Party's General Council Andrey Turchak attend a news conference on preliminary results of a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko