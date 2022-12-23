(Reuters) - Over 500,000 homes and businesses were without power in the eastern half of the United States and Texas on Saturday as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from .
U.S. utilities were working to restore power after the storms moved on from their service territories but some were still dealing with high winds.
The greatest numbers of outages were in the New England region, with 156,289 customers without power in Maine, followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.
During the Christmas weekend, storms are expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast and wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.
Here are the major outages by state:
State
Out
Maine 156,289
North Carolina 53673
New York 48159
Virginia 31260
New Hampshire 29612
Vermont 20415
Pennsylvania 19781
Washington 18582
Maryland 15480
Connecticut 14811
Tennessee 13845
Georgia 13770
South Carolina 12967
Texas 6437
Oregon 6428
Michigan 5835
Florida 5668
New Jersey 5584
Ohio 5243
West Virginia 5233
Top 20 337,930
states
Total 523,386
nationwide
(Reporting by Bangalore Commodities Desk and Scott DiSavino in New York, Jyoti Narayan, Akanksha Khushi, Sneha Bhowmik, Rhea Binoy, Baranjot Kaur and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Frances Kerry, Sandra Maler, Daniel Wallis, William Mallard and Josie Kao)