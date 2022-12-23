(Reuters) - Over 500,000 homes and businesses were without power in the eastern half of the United States and Texas on Saturday as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from .

U.S. utilities were working to restore power after the storms moved on from their service territories but some were still dealing with high winds.

The greatest numbers of outages were in the New England region, with 156,289 customers without power in Maine, followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

During the Christmas weekend, storms are expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast and wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.

Here are the major outages by state:

State

Out

Maine 156,289

North Carolina 53673

New York 48159

Virginia 31260

New Hampshire 29612

Vermont 20415

Pennsylvania 19781

Washington 18582

Maryland 15480

Connecticut 14811

Tennessee 13845

Georgia 13770

South Carolina 12967

Texas 6437

Oregon 6428

Michigan 5835

Florida 5668

New Jersey 5584

Ohio 5243

West Virginia 5233

Top 20 337,930

states

Total 523,386

nationwide

