(Reuters) - More than 62,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without power on Friday after storm Nicole crashed into the state's east coast.
Utilities have already restored service to nearly 90% of the roughly 600,000 customers who lost power since the storm first hit.
The system weakened into a depression on Thursday night after making landfall on Florida's east coast, and is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.
Nicole continues to bring heavy rains and fierce winds, that downed power lines, flooded homes and left at least two people dead in the state.
The utility with the most outages and most customers already restored is Florida Power & Light Co (FPL), the nation's biggest power utility.
FPL is a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc.
Major outages by utility:
Power Company State/Provin Out Now Customers Served
ce
NextEra - FPL FL 5,280,000
34,900
Duke - Florida FL 1,766,000
18,500
Clay Electric Co-op FL 186,800
6,800
Orlando Utilities Commission FL 269,500
2,400
Total Out 62,600
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Harshit Verma; Editing by Eileen Soreng)