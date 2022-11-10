Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida

FILE PHOTO: Waves crash into a Volusia County building after Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, U.S., November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

 MARCO BELLO

(Reuters) - More than 62,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without power on Friday after storm Nicole crashed into the state's east coast.

Utilities have already restored service to nearly 90% of the roughly 600,000 customers who lost power since the storm first hit.

The system weakened into a depression on Thursday night after making landfall on Florida's east coast, and is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

Nicole continues to bring heavy rains and fierce winds, that downed power lines, flooded homes and left at least two people dead in the state.

The utility with the most outages and most customers already restored is Florida Power & Light Co (FPL), the nation's biggest power utility.

FPL is a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc.

Major outages by utility:

Power Company State/Provin Out Now Customers Served

ce

NextEra - FPL FL 5,280,000

34,900

Duke - Florida FL 1,766,000

18,500

Clay Electric Co-op FL 186,800

6,800

Orlando Utilities Commission FL 269,500

2,400

Total Out 62,600

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Harshit Verma; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments