(Reuters) - Over 590,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida early Monday, after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state on Sept. 28-29.
The death toll climbed past 80 as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery costs expected in the tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response.
Utilities have restored service to most customers affected by the storm. Ian knocked out power to more than four million customers in Florida.
The storm also left more than 1.1 million homes and businesses without power in North and South Carolina when it hit those states on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
The utility with the most outages remaining, Florida Power & Light Co (FPL), has said it expects to restore service to the majority of customers by Oct. 7. FPL is a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc.
Major outages by utility:
Power Company State/Pro Out Now Customers Served
NextEra - FPL FL 366,600 5,280,000
Lee County Electric Co-op FL 194,300 238,000
Duke - Florida FL 29,700 1,766,000
Total Out 590,600
Source: PowerOutage.us and power companies
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York; editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)