(Reuters) - Over 1 million homes and businesses were without power in the eastern half of the United States and Texas on Saturday as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from .

U.S. utilities were working to restore power after the storms moved on from their service territories but some were still dealing with high winds.

The greatest numbers of outages were in the southeast, with 277,442 customers without power in North Carolina, followed by Maine, South Carolina, Tennessee, and New York.

During the Christmas weekend, storms are expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast and wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.

Here are the major outages by state:

State

Out

North 277,442

Carolina

Maine 207,855

South 61,007

Carolina

60,196

Tennessee

New 59,791

York

56,136

Virginia

New 52,297

Hampshire

29,870

Vermont

26,717

Maryland

25,214

Pennsylvania

25,056

Connecticut

21,820

Georgia

13,474

Massachusetts

Texas 12,623

West 11,570

Virginia

10,688

Indiana

Ohio 10,630

9,659

Washington

New 7,376

Jersey

6,694

Michigan

Top 20 986,115

states

Total 1,019,204

nationwide

(Reporting by Bangalore Commodities Desk and Scott DiSavino in New York, Jyoti Narayan, Sneha Bhowmik, Rhea Binoy, Baranjot Kaur and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Frances Kerry, Sandra Maler, Daniel Wallis, William Mallard and Josie Kao)

