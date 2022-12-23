(Reuters) - Over 1 million homes and businesses were without power in the eastern half of the United States and Texas on Saturday as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from .
U.S. utilities were working to restore power after the storms moved on from their service territories but some were still dealing with high winds.
The greatest numbers of outages were in the southeast, with 277,442 customers without power in North Carolina, followed by Maine, South Carolina, Tennessee, and New York.
During the Christmas weekend, storms are expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast and wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.
Here are the major outages by state:
State
Out
North 277,442
Carolina
Maine 207,855
South 61,007
Carolina
60,196
Tennessee
New 59,791
York
56,136
Virginia
New 52,297
Hampshire
29,870
Vermont
26,717
Maryland
25,214
Pennsylvania
25,056
Connecticut
21,820
Georgia
13,474
Massachusetts
Texas 12,623
West 11,570
Virginia
10,688
Indiana
Ohio 10,630
9,659
Washington
New 7,376
Jersey
6,694
Michigan
Top 20 986,115
states
Total 1,019,204
nationwide
(Reporting by Bangalore Commodities Desk and Scott DiSavino in New York, Jyoti Narayan, Sneha Bhowmik, Rhea Binoy, Baranjot Kaur and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Frances Kerry, Sandra Maler, Daniel Wallis, William Mallard and Josie Kao)