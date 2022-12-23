(Reuters) - More than 800,000 homes and businesses were without power in the eastern half of the United States and Texas as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from .
U.S. utilities were working to restore power after the storms moved on from their service territories but some were still dealing with high winds.
The greatest numbers of outages were in New England in the northeast, with 248,162 customers without power in Maine, followed by New Hampshire, New York, Virginia and North Carolina.
Nearly half of the 50 U.S. states counted more than 10,000 customers with outages due to the storms.
During the Christmas weekend, storms are expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, and wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.
The utility with the most outages was Central Maine Power with 188,861 customers without power.
Here are the major outages by state:
State Out
Maine 248,162
New Hampshire 74,866
New York 74,306
Virginia 51,371
North Carolina 40,242
Pennsylvania 39,153
Connecticut 38,525
Vermont 38,164
Maryland 37,390
Massachusetts 21,833
West Virginia 19,491
Ohio 14,711
Georgia 13,551
Tennessee 13,311
Texas 13,041
New Jersey 12,807
Washington 11,780
Florida 11,546
Michigan 7,554
Alabama 6,908
Top 20 states 788,712
Total nationwide 821,890
(Reporting by Bangalore Commodities Desk and Scott DiSavino in New York, Sneha Bhowmik, Rhea Binoy and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Frances Kerry, Sandra Maler, Daniel Wallis and William Mallard)