(Reuters) - A 28-year-old woman shot dead three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, before police killed her.

Below are some of the deadliest and most notable mass shootings in U.S. schools and colleges, ranked by death toll:

VIRGINIA TECH: April 16, 2007 - A gunman kills 32 people and himself at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia.

SANDY HOOK: Dec. 14, 2012 - A man shoots dead his mother, then kills 20 children and six adults before killing himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

UVALDE: May 24, 2022 - A man fatally shoots 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas before he was shot dead by Border Patrol agents.

PARKLAND: Feb. 14, 2018 - A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, opens fire with an assault-style rifle, killing 17 students and educators. Authorities arrest the gunman.

AUSTIN: Aug. 1, 1966 - A sniper perched in a University of Texas clock tower shoots and kills 13 people and wounds more than 30 others in what is regarded as the first U.S. mass shooting in a public space. He is fatally shot by police.

COLUMBINE: April 20, 1999 - Two teenagers at Columbine High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, fatally shoot 12 students and a teacher and wounding more than 20 others before killing themselves.

